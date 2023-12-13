Granderson tallied five tackles (four solo), with a sack, in the Saints' 28-6 victory overs Carolina on Sunday.
Granderson was one of four New Orleans defenders to record a sack Sunday, bringing his total on the season to 6.5. The 26-year-old will now look to build off this strong outing in the team's upcoming matchup versus the Giants.
