Granderson finished the 2023 regular season with a career-high 78 tackles and a career-high 8.5 sacks across 17 games.

Granderson showed promise as an edge rusher over the first four seasons of his career, totaling 14.5 sacks while playing a rotational role across 54 appearances. New Orleans locked in the 2019 undrafted free agent locked in a four-year, $52 million contract in September. In return, he rewarded the Saints with a team high in sacks as well as the team's third-most tackles behind inside linebackers Pete Werner and Demario Davis. With 34-year-old defensive end and franchise stalwart Cameron Jordan's production and availability slipping over each of the past three seasons, Granderson appears poised to play a vital role at pass rusher in once again in 2024.