Granderson registered six tackles (three solo), including a sack, during the Saints' 38-27 win versus Indianapolis on Sunday.
Granderson was only one of two New Orleans defenders to sack Gardner Minshew, and he now has 5.5 sacks through eight games. The 26-year-old should have an ample opportunity to increase those numbers next week versus the Bears, whose offensive line has struggled so far this season.
