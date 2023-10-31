Watch Now:

Granderson registered six tackles (three solo), including a sack, during the Saints' 38-27 win versus Indianapolis on Sunday.

Granderson was only one of two New Orleans defenders to sack Gardner Minshew, and he now has 5.5 sacks through eight games. The 26-year-old should have an ample opportunity to increase those numbers next week versus the Bears, whose offensive line has struggled so far this season.

