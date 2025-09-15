Granderson tallied seven tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Saints' 26-21 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Coming off a 1.5 sack performance in Week 1, Granderson continued to wreak havoc in the pass rush. Three of Granderson's seven tackles were for a loss, including sacks of four and three yards on Mac Jones in the first and second quarters, respectively. Granderson is up to 3.5 sacks on the season and is just two shy of matching his total from 2024. He'll look to extend his sack streak to three games against the Seahawks in Seattle this Sunday.