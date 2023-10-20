Granderson had six tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Jaguars. He also recovered a fumble.

Granderson stayed home on a double reverse and brought down Jamal Agnew for a one-yard loss in the fourth quarter. It was Granderson's eighth TFL through seven games, putting him just one shy of his career high from last season. He remains at 4.5 sacks, also one back of last year's career best.