Granderson finished Sunday's loss to Atlanta with 10 tackles (four solo).
Granderson's 10 stops led New Orleans and marked his first double-digit tackle performance of the campaign. In fact, prior to Sunday, the veteran defensive end hadn't tallied more than six stops in any contest. Granderson's big performance against the Falcons pushed him to 54 tackles on the season, establishing a new career-high mark.
More News
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Logs sack versus Colts•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Notches eighth TFL in loss•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Continues to be productive•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Inks extension•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Records another sack in Week 2•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Big day in Week 1•