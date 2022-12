Granderson recorded six tackles (five solo) and one sack in Saturday's 17-10 win over the Browns.

While Granderson was on the field for a career-high 50 reps this past weekend in Cleveland, he was able to collect his fourth sack of the 2022-23 campaign. He's now amassed at least four stops in five out of New Orleans' last six contests, and he'll look to keep momentum pointed north when the Saints square off against the Eagles in Week 17.