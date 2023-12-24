Granderson recorded eight tackles (three solo) and a sack in the Saints' 30-22 defeat to the Rams on Thursday.
The defensive end also played on 79 percent of the defensive snaps. Granderson has 73 tackles, including 8.5 sacks, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2023.
More News
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Will suit up at Rams•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Starts week limited•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Logs another sack•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Paces team in tackles Week 12•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Logs sack versus Colts•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Notches eighth TFL in loss•