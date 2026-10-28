Granderson totaled four tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's Week 7 loss to Pittsburgh.

Granderson helped keep the game close with a pair of key sacks. He brought down Aaron Rodgers near the end of the second quarter to help hold the Steelers to a field goal, then split a sack in the red zone at the end of the third period to again limit Pittsburgh to three points. Granderson is up to 5.5 sacks through six games on the campaign, giving him an excellent chance of surpassing the career-high mark of 8.5 sacks he established over 17 contests in 2023.