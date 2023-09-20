Granderson registered two solo tackles, including a sack, in the Saints' 20-17 win over the Panthers in Week 2.

Granderson was able to get to the quarterback for the second straight week to open the 2023 season. He now has 2.5 sacks heading into the team's Week 3 matchup with the Packers, only three sacks short of his career-high 5.5 set over 16 games in 2022.