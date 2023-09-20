Granderson registered two solo tackles, including a sack, in the Saints' 20-17 win over the Panthers in Week 2.
Granderson was able to get to the quarterback for the second straight week to open the 2023 season. He now has 2.5 sacks heading into the team's Week 3 matchup with the Packers, only three sacks short of his career-high 5.5 set over 16 games in 2022.
More News
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Big day in Week 1•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Emerges down the stretch•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Plays most snaps of career in win•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Steps up for injured defense•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Returns in full Wednesday•
-
Saints' Carl Granderson: Will not return•