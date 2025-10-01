Saints' Carl Granderson: Records another sack Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granderson registered five tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's Week 4 loss to Buffalo.
Granderson's sack was a second-quarter, third-down takedown of Josh Allen that forced a Bills punt. The veteran defensive end is off to a rousing start to the campaign, racking up 4.5 sacks through four weeks. Granderson's most sacks in a regular season is 8.5, which he achieved in 17 contests in 2023.
