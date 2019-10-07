Granderson totaled two tackles (both solo), one sack and one tackle for a loss in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Granderson made his 2019-20 debut in Week 4 against Dallas, playing less than 10 percent of defensive snaps. His role grew in Week 5, and he accounted for two solo tackles and a sack. He should continue to be involved in the Saints' defensive scheme moving forward.