Granderson posted four tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's loss to Carolina.

The Saints managed just one sack in the contest, which Granderson split with Nathan Shepherd. Granderson managed 3.0 sacks over the first three games of the season, but this was his first sack since. The veteran defensive lineman has totaled 34 tackles (21 solo) over nine games on the campaign.