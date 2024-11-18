Granderson recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns.

Granderson was one of three Saints to record a sack in Sunday's blowout win, bringing down Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter. The Wyoming product has been one of the Saints' most productive pass rushers through 11 games this season, ranking second on the team with 4.5 sacks while also forcing one fumble. Expect Granderson to continue wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks as the season progresses.