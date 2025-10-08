Granderson recorded six total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 26-14 win over the Giants.

Granderson remained rather productive in Week 5, playing a season-high 67 snaps on defense, while registering at least six stops for the third time this season. The linebacker is now up to 26 total tackles (19 solo), including 4.5 sacks, while adding two passes defensed over five games this year.