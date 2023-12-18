Granderson (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Granderson's participation level was just an estimate with the Saints on a short week, playing Thursday against the Rams, and not actually holding a practice Monday. His status for practice Tuesday and Wednesday should give better insight into his chances of playing Week 16.
