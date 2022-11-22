Granderson recorded seven tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams.
The 25-year-old played a season-high 49 defensive snaps with starting defensive ends Cameron Jordan (orbital) and Marcus Davenport (calf) both inactive Week 11. As a result, Granderson also achieved season highs in tackles and sacks, as the Saints' defense pushed around the Rams' injury-decimated offensive line. Over his first nine games of the season, the 261-pounder totaled 22 tackles and one sack while playing 183 of his 298 snaps on defense. Granderson should continue to step up into a starting role if Jordan and/or Davenport remain sidelined or limited next Sunday against San Francisco.