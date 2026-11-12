Granderson recorded seven tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defense during the Saints' 23-22 overtime win over the Browns in Week 9.

Granderson took down Shedeur Sanders for sacks of six and nine yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. Granderson has logged at least 1.5 sacks in each of his last four outings, and his 7.5 sacks on the year are tied for fourth-most in the NFL and one shy from matching his career high in 2023. The Saints will stay home for Week 10 against the Panthers and Bryce Young, who has been sacked 26 times, which is fourth-most in the NFL.