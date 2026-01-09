Granderson accumulated 57 tackles (22 solo), including six sacks, and four passes defended across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Granderson continued his consistent production this season, but his tackle number took a hit as he played slightly fewer snaps than he did over the previous two seasons. In 51 games over the last three regular seasons, the 29-year-old has tallied 20 sacks, and he's averaged 65.3 tackles per year. Granderson has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $52 million contract with the Saints.