Granderson (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game at the Rams, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Granderson was limited at practice Monday and Tuesday, but he was able to participate in full Wednesday, removing any doubt that he'll play in Week 16. He'll resume his role as the Saints' top pass rusher Thursday.
