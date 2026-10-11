The Saints elevated Tillman from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

It is Tillman's first elevation from the practice squad this season, and the fourth-year pro could operate as the Saints' WR4 against the Vikings on Sunday if rookie sixth-rounder Barion Brown (thigh) is unable to play. Tillman caught 21 passes (on 39 targets) for 270 yards and two touchdowns across 13 regular-season games with the Browns in 2025, but he was cut by Cleveland at the end of training camp in late August.