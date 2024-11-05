Wilson reeled in two of three targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 23-22 loss versus Carolina.

Wilson briefly exited with a shoulder injury during the second quarter but was able to return before the end of the first half. The 28-year-old ended up playing just under half of the Saints' offensive snaps, and he tied with Mason Tipton for the most targets of any of the team's wideouts. Neither receiver played a significantly role even though WR1 Chris Olave was forced out with a concussion in the first quarter. Instead, running back Alvin Kamara and versatile tight end Taysom Hill led the team in targets with nine and five, respectively. Wilson logged a season-high seven targets when Olave was sidlined for the Week 7 loss to Denver. Wilson should serve as one of the primary wideouts alongside Tipton if Olave ends up missing next Sunday's game versus the Falcons.