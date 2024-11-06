Wilson (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Wilson missed some time during this past Sunday's loss at Carolina due to a shoulder injury but ultimately was able to finish out the contest on his way to two catches (on three targets) for 34 yards. With a DNP under his belt to begin Week 10 prep, his status will be on to monitor to see if he may be able to help fill in for Chris Olave, who emerged from Week 9 with a concussion following a big hit and may need a stint on injured reserve.