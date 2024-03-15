Wilson signed a two-year contract with the Saints on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson played the last two seasons in Miami but was something of an afterthought in the offense while playing behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He could potentially see an increased role with the Saints, who have a returning wide receiver corps of only Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and A.T. Perry. Wilson will likely fight for playing time throughout training camp, but he has a realistic chance to surpass his previous high of 521 offensive snaps in a season in the upcoming campaign.