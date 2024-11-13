Wilson (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson wasn't able to mix into any drills last week before he was ruled out for this past Sunday's contest versus the Falcons due to a shoulder injury, so his ability to handle some on-field work to kick off Week 11 prep generally is a positive sign. He'll have two more sessions this week to put himself on a path to returning to action Sunday against the Browns.