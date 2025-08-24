Wilson caught two of three targets for eight yards during Sunday's 28-19 preseason loss to the Broncos.

Wilson appeared in all three preseason contests for the Saints, totaling six receptions (on eight targets) for 53 yards. The 29-year-old had been competing with Mason Tipton, Kevin Austin and Dante Pettis for a spot as one of the top backup wide receivers behind Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks. But he was pushed even further down the depth chart after New Orleans traded a fourth-round and seventh-round pick to acquire Devaughn Vele from the Broncos on Wednesday. Wilson is entering the final season of a two-year contract with New Orleans, and he agreed to reduce his 2025 base salary from $3.4 million to $1.17 million back in March, which should make it fairly easy for the Saints to move on if they choose to keep Tipton and Austin on the final 53-man roster over Wilson.