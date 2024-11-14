Wilson (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.
Wilson injured his shoulder Week 9 at Carolina and wasn't able to practice last week en route to inactive status this past Sunday against the Falcons. With back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 11 prep,, he's put himself in a position to return to action Sunday versus the Browns, but Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he takes a designation into the weekend.
