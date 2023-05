Ruiz (foot) has been cutting down his weight, while he recovers from a Lisfranc injury, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ruiz is still rehabbing his injury, although he is expected to be ready to compete during training camp. In the process, he has been able to cut back some weight, which should help in the recovery of his foot injury. Assuming he does regain full health by the start of the season, he should remain the Saints' starter at right guard.