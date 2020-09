Ruiz (anke) was ruled out for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Ruiz was unable to get any practice reps in throughout the week, leaving it as little surprise that he's been ruled out. He had lined up at both right guard and center during training camp, so the Saints will be without a versatile offensive lineman. Nick Easton will take over the starting right guard duties in Ruiz's absence.