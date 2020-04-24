Saints' Cesar Ruiz: Saints select in first round
The Saints selected Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 24th overall.
Michigan's Ruiz (6-foot-3, 307) is the consensus top interior lineman of the draft, though he's a surprising selection for the Saints. New Orleans just re-signed Andrus Peat at one guard spot, while second-year second-round pick Erik McCoy is believed to be locked in at center. Larry Warford is the presumed starter at the other guard spot, but he's a free agent after 2020. Perhaps the Saints will move Warford, lest they leave Ruiz on the bench for a year.
