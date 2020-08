Ruiz has lined up at center and right guard through his first eight practices and looked good at both positions, John DeShazier of neworleanssaints.com reports.

Ruiz is fully expected to be a starter on the Saints' offensive line in 2020, but it's unclear which position he'll play. He and Erik McCoy (New Orleans' 2019 second-round pick) have rotated at guard and center while the coaching staff decides which lineup combination works best.