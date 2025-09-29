Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Ruiz is considered week-to-week due to an ankle injury and will not play in the Saints' Week 5 clash against the Giants on Sunday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Ruiz sustained the injury when he got rolled up during the Saints' 31-19 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He's already been ruled out for Week 5, and the severity of his injury makes him a candidate for injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Undrafted rookie Torricelli Simpkins took over at right guard following Ruiz's injury Sunday, and the former joins Dillon Radunz (toe) as the top candidates to take over as the Saints' starting right guard for as long as Ruiz is sidelined.