Saints' Chad Hansen: Headed to Big Easy
Hansen signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday.
The former forth-round pick in 2017 played in 15 games with one starts and posted nine receptions for 94 yards for the Jets in his career. With NFL experience -- 342 offensive snaps in his career -- Hansen will hope to latch onto the roster in a depth receiver role.
