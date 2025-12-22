Saints' Charlie Smyth: Connects on five field goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smyth went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on point-after tries during the Saints' 29-6 win over the Jets on Sunday.
Smyth missed a 61-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter, but that was his only blemish on the day. He accounted for 17 of the Saints' 29 points, with three of his five field goals coming from within 40 yards. Smyth and the Saints agreed to terms on a three-year contract Saturday, and the Northern Irish kicker has gone 9-for-11 on field-goal attempts and 7-for-7 on point-after tries through four regular-season games.
