Saints' Charlie Smyth: Converts game-winning kick
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smyth went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his PATs in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Panthers.
Smyth was elevated from the practice squad to serve as the Saints' starting kicker for the third straight week, making field goals from 42 and 47 yards in the second half, the latter of which gave New Orleans the lead with two seconds left in regulation. The rookie has now gone 4-for-5 on field-goal tries, including a 56-yarder, over three contests with the Saints this season.
