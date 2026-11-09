Smyth went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries and made both of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 23-22 overtime win against Cleveland.

Smyth was making his regular-season debut after being elevated to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup versus the Browns. The kicker converted field-goal attempts from 30, 27 and 48 yards in the victory. Smyth's lone miss of the day came in the first quarter, when he pushed a 48-yard attempt wide right. The 25-year-old will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad again ahead of the team's Week 10 contest against Carolina.