The Saints elevated Smyth from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, and he will serve as the starting placekicker against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Smyth competed with Cade York for the starting kicking job during Week 13 prep after the Saints' waived Blake Grupe. Smyth has won that battle, and the Irish native -- who joined New Orleans in late march as a qualifying international player -- will make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday.