Smyth is likely to be New Orleans' placekicker Sunday in Tampa Bay, Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports reports.

Smyth kicked for the Saints this past Sunday against Miami and made his lone field-goal try -- a 56-yarder. He also helped New Orleans get the ball back late with a successful onside kick. Smyth was placed back on the Saints' practice squad Monday, but that move was almost certainly procedural, as he did more than enough to earn another elevation for Sunday's Week 14 matchup.