Smyth is signing with the Saints on Friday as a qualifying international player, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP) has expanded to include specialists this season, and Smyth is the first Irish player to sign an NFL contract through the program. The 22-year-old won't count against the team's 90-man training camp limit. Smyth was solid during the 2024 NFL combine, where he made 12 of his 16 attempts, and he also went viral after making a 63-yard field goal during a workout at IMG Academy in Florida this spring. Smyth will compete with second-year kicker Blake Grupe and others during training camp.