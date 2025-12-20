Saints' Charlie Smyth: Inks three-year deal with Saints
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smyth signed a three-year deal with the Saints on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 24-year-old from Northern Ireland has served as the Saints' placekicker in each of their last three games, converting on four of five field-goal attempts and all five of his extra-point tries. Following his new deal Saturday, Smyth is expected to remain New Orleans' top kicker for the foreseeable future.
