Smyth went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all four of his PATs in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Titans.

Smyth was able to make multiple field goals for the third straight game. He missed a 43-yard try in the first quarter, but he rebounded well, converting attempts from 56 and 57 yards later in the contest. Smyth has now gone 11-for-14 on field-goal tries, including 6-for-7 from 50-plus yards, while making all 11 of his extra-point attempts over five games with the Saints this season.