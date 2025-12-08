Smyth connected on 1-of-2 field goals and on 3-of-3 extra-point attempts in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bucs.

Smyth was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday to serve as New Orleans' placekicker for the second consecutive week. The rookie got the nod after the Saints cut Blake Grupe in late November, and he made his only kick, a 56-yard field goal, in his debut last Sunday against Miami. After his miss Sunday, though, the Saints' kicker role will again be worth monitoring in the week ahead.