New Orleans elevated Smyth from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Smyth will serve as the Saints' kicker for the third week in a row. The 24-year-old went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries while knocking through all three of his PATs across the last two games. Since this is Smyth's third practice-squad elevation with the Saints, he'll now have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to play for the team beyond Sunday's contest against the Panthers.

