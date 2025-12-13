Saints' Charlie Smyth: Moved up to active roster again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New Orleans elevated Smyth from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Smyth will serve as the Saints' kicker for the third week in a row. The 24-year-old went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries while knocking through all three of his PATs across the last two games. Since this is Smyth's third practice-squad elevation with the Saints, he'll now have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to play for the team beyond Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
