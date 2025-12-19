Saints' Charlie Smyth: Officially signed to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Saints signed Smyth to the active roster Friday.
Smythe's signing comes as no shock, as the kicker had exhausted all of his practice squad elevations. As the kicker for the rest of the Saints' regular season, Smythe will start against the Jets, Titans, and Falcons. In a corresponding move, the Saints placed wide receiver Devaughn Vele on injured reserve.
