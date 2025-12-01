Smyth made his lone field-goal attempt in the Saints' 21-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

With Blake Grupe cut following a disastrous season, Smyth got the elevation from the practice squad over Cade York. Sunday marked Smyth's NFL debut, and he drilled a 56-yard field goal right down the middle with plenty of room to spare. Smyth was also successful with an onside kick in the fourth quarter to give the Saints the ball down by four points with 1:15 to play. New Orleans turned the ball over on downs after a five-play possession.