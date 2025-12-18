Smyth is expected to be signed to the Saints' active roster this week, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Smyth has been elevated from the practice squad to serve as the team's starting kicker each of the last three weeks, going 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts, including a 56-yard make. The 24-year-old has now exhausted all three of his elevations and in order to appear in another contest, the team will have to officially sign him to the active roster, which head coach Kellen Moore stated is coming in the near future.