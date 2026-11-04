The Saints plan to elevate or sign Smyth off their practice squad to handle kicking duties in Sunday's game against the Browns, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Daniel Carlson handled kicking duties for the Saints through their first seven games, but after he misfired on four field-goal tries and two extra-point attempts, he was released Monday. The Saints will now give Smyth another look, after he had served as their kicker in the final six games of last season before being cut loose following the preseason. Smyth fared well in his first taste of NFL action in 2025, going 12-for-16 on field goals and 13-for-13 on extra points, with two of his misses coming from beyond 50 yards.