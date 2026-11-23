Smyth made two of three field-goal attempts and his lone PAT in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Bears.

The Saints didn't have a scoring drive until the second quarter, when Smyth made his season-long, 56-yard field goal to cut the lead going into halftime, his first of two 50+ FGs in the game. The 25-year-old also continued his perfect PAT percentage for the season, making his singular attempt (5/5 in three games). His play on kickoffs stood out Sunday, committing two penalties for kicking the ball out of bounds and giving Chicago excellent field position.