Smyth went 12-for-16 on field-goal attempts and 13-for-13 on extra-point tries across six games with New Orleans in 2025.

The Northern Irishman joined the Saints in May of 2024 as part of the league's International Player Pathway, but it wasn't until Week 13 of the 2025 season that Smyth made his NFL debut after Blake Grupe was waived by New Orleans in late November. Smyth made quite the NFL debut in Week 13 against the Dolphins, when he nailed his lone field-goal attempt from 56 yards before successfully converting on an onside kick in the fourth quarter. Smyth's most productive performance came in the Saints' Week 16 win against the Jets, when he went 5-for-6 on field goal attempts and 2-for-2 on point-after tries. The Saints may have found their franchise quarterback in second-round rookie Tyler Shough, and if he can take the next step in his development after a full offseason under head coach Kellen Moore, then Smyth would provide some intriguing fantasy value in 2026, especially with half of his games taking place indoors in the Caesars Superdome.