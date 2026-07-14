Saints' Charlie Smyth: To face competition during camp

Smythe will enter training camp positioned to compete with Tanner Brown for the No. 1 kicker job, Luke Loffredo of USA Today reports.

Smythe started New Orleans' final six games of the 2025 season, going 12-for-16 on field-goal tries and making all 13 of his extra-point attempts. He first joined the Saints back in 2024 as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway. During training camp and the preseason Smythe will work to outperform Brown, who has spent time on various practice squads in the league (most recently the Rams and Falcons in 2024) but has yet to log a regular-season appearances.